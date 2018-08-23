FIDLAR Announce New Album 'Almost Free'

LA punx FIDLAR have launched new album 'Almost Free'.

The band took time out after the release of their storming second album 'Too', wary of repeating themselves and eager to try something new.

'Almost Free' emerges from this process, with FIDLAR set to release their new album on January 25th through Mom & Pop.

Produced by Ricky Reed, pre-orders for the album will be accompanied by a flexidisc featuring new burner 'Can't You See' and an exclusive non-album B-side.

A stabbing, anthemic return, 'Can't You See' is a riot from start to finish, but it's also about the subtlety of change, and the necessity of taking charge of your own affairs.

Elvis Kuehn (guitar/vocals) says that the song “is about believing you need external things to be fulfilled, when really that comes from within yourself. Play it loud while driving around Los Angeles and it’ll make sense."

Photo Credit: David Black

