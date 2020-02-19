Fickle Friends Remix The Aces' Queer Anthem 'Kelly'

The Aces have many different sides to their music.

Creativity with a slew of angles, the American outfit balance precocious pop to stellar songwriting, matching timeless appeal to future-facing songwriting.

New album 'Under My Influence' is out now, and Clash spoke to the Utah girl gang earlier this year.

Album highlight 'Kelly' truly connected with fans, a song about queer identity done in an empowering way.

The sound of people speaking their truth, it has now gained a brand new remix courtesy of UK alt-pop outfit Fickle Friends.

Retaining the vocal, it's a playful re-work, one that finds Fickle Friends adding some unique touches to The Aces songwriting.

Fickle Friends comment...

"We’re big fans of the Aces so naturally, we were super keen to get involved on the remix, even more so when we heard the song! With this remix we didn’t wanna mess with the vocal too much so we just focussed on putting a Fickle Friends spin on the production and basically just had fun with different chords and percussion until we were vibing it!”

Tune in now.

