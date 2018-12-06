Fia Moon's 'Settle Down' Is Glorious

Fia Moon knew she needed another ingredient, another element to take her music to the next level.

Travelling to Los Angeles earlier in the year, she met with a number of producers, a number of outside voices, each keen to take her music in another area.

When she sat down with Dan Dare, Fia knew that she had finally someone who had an innate understanding of her music.

Splitting her time between London and LA, music flowed forth from her, song after song in a breathless creative spell.

New single 'Settle Down' is another addictive offering, a glorious return blessed with incredible pop energy and a killer chorus.

"I wrote this song with two people very close to me," she tells Clash. "Dan and I had been working together for a while and I thought I already had the bones of an EP, which we recorded in LA."

"I continued writing after getting back from LA and had been wanting to write with another good friend, Ryan Keen, who is also an incredible artist and writer. We finally all sat down together a couple of months ago and the first thing we wrote was Settle Down. It's basically about thinking someone is amazing on the surface but once you get to know them, you realise that their morals and values are totally different to yours."

"The whole process was very natural and it's probably the quickest song I've ever written - from concept to mixing, we had it finished in less than a day. I thought I'd have to re-record my vocals but we decided to leave it as we did on the day so it's actually quite a raw track."

Refreshing and totally natural, 'Settle Down' is an absolute banger, a stunning return that raises the bar once more.

Tune in now.

