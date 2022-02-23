FEZ Set Controls For The Heart Of The Sun With 'Solo'

East London group FEZ have shared molten new single 'Solo'.

Out shortly on Roadkill Records, it finds the collective melding together tropical rhythms, psychedelic tendencies, and blues rock riffs.

Setting controls for the heart of the sun, 'Solo' has a sense of other-worldliness that is worth comparing to Flaming Lips, or even Super Furry Animals.

Extra-dimensional pop music, 'Solo' is a double A-side release, that comes equipped with the band's carefully detailed manifesto.

FEZ explain...

"'Solo' is written about the time in everyone’s life when the training wheels come off. The shock to the system of true independence and all the responsibilities that come with it. There isn’t much that can prepare you for that moment of: Fuck! Now what am I gonna do with my life..."

"It’s sort of the time when young people have to stop being ambitious and actually DO ambitious to get the stuff they want, which in practice is gruelling and much more difficult than we all expected but so rewarding when it finally pays off."

As for the manifesto, the full text is out shortly - but here's a preview...

Our purpose is to be part of the movement that restores the equilibrium between Art and Business - to both strive ourselves and to encourage and support as many of our contemporaries as possible to push the boundaries of Music by making bold and radical

Art that disregards current Industry trends. Only by moving Art forward can we all, together, hope to gain the attention of a cold, detached Business and shift current trends towards advancement and innovation over the retrospective stagnation which plagues our present culture. The DIY revolution is here.

A mighty piece of lysergic rock, check out 'Solo' below.

Photo Credit: supersamalander