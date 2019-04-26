Fever Ray Announce 'Live At The Troxy' Concert Album

Fever Ray are set to release their new concert album 'Live At The Troxy' on August 2nd.

The remarkable Karin Dreijer led project returned in 2017, with her bold, disruptive album 'Plunge'.

Subsequent live shows were a tour de force, matching gender theory to extraordinary theatrics amid her electronic pop vision.

New concert album 'Live At The Troxy' captures a seismic night at the London venue, available on August 2nd as a Deluxe Triple LP on heavy weight 180g orange vinyl in a triple gatefold sleeve with exclusive poster.

The project was completed in conjunction with Live Here Now and the physical product will be available through their store.

Tracklisting:

1 An Itch

2 Part Of Us

3 When I Grow Up

4 Mustn't Hurry

5 This Country

6 Falling

7 Wanna Sip

8 I'm Not Done

9 Red Trails

10 Concrete Walls

11 To The Moon And Back

12 Triangle Walks

13 IDK About You

14 Keep The Streets Empty

15 If I Had A Heart

16 Mama's Hand

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.