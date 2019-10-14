Fenne Lily Tackles Anxiety On 'Solipsism'

Fenne Lily has shared her new single 'Solopsism'.

The songwriter's new album 'BREACH' lands on September 18th, released on Dead Oceans.

Patching together some explicitly honest lyrics with a deft array of effects, her new single is a real highlight on the incoming LP.

Out now, 'Solipsism' matches fuzzed out effects to lo-fi bite, with its central dichotomy - "something that sounded cheerful, about something really not cheerful" - adding a real sense of tension.

A surging attempt to make sense of her 20s, Fenne's new song comes equipped with some visuals from Tom Clover.

Fenne Lily comments...

"A lot of situations make me uncomfortable - some parties, most dates, every time I’m stoned in the supermarket. ‘Solipsism’ is a song about being comfortable with being uncomfortable and the freedom that comes with that."

"If you feel weird for long enough it becomes normal, and feeling anything is better than feeling nothing. I wanted this video to be a reflection of the scary thought that I’ll have to live with myself forever. It’s surreal to realise you’ll never live apart from someone you sometimes hate. Dad, if you’re reading this you killed it as shopper number 2."

Tune in now.

