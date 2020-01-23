Fenne Lily Signs To Dead Oceans, Shares 'Hypochondriac'

Bristol's very own Fenne Lily has shared new single 'Hypochondriac'.

The songwriter's debut album 'On Hold' was released in 2018, and became a cult success, propelled by word of mouth.

Previously touring alongside Charlie Cunningham, Fenne has also collaborated with New Zealand artist Aldous Harding.

Signing to Dead Oceans, she toasts the news by sharing her single 'Hypochondriac', a plea for sensitivity in an era of hyper-connectivity.

Impeccably well observed, it has the feel of an artist coming into her own.

Fenne Lily comments...

"The song’s theme was realised immediately; pressure to feel enough but not too much in a time of hyper connectivity, plus a personal reminder to be accountable for and have agency over the part of me that gravitates towards meltdown."

"It’s the first in a collection of tracks addressing myself as both the cause of and solution to my anxieties, as well as a shift in attention from predominantly relationship-based writing to a more self-reflective dialogue."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nicole Loucaide

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.