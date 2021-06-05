Feng Suave's 'Tomb For Rockets' Exudes Easy-Going Charm

Amsterdam duo Feng Suave revel in that human touch.

The pair's studio is dotted with analogue kit, supplying their surging, future-facing bops with a hand-made feel.

The results speak for themselves. Racking up huge streaming figures, the duo's charismatic and infectious sound has developed a global audience.

New single 'Tomb For Rockets' finds Feng Suave moving into fresh arenas, working with new techniques and bold new ideas.

The band - Daniël Schoemaker and Daniël de Jong - comment...

"For this release, we decided to record analogue to tape. This was a first for us and provided a nice change from our previous recording experiences which often involved overdubbing every instrument onto a digital grid, and this provided us an opportunity to capture a raw and dense sound."

"By avoiding the usual computerised workstation and focussing in and around analogue instruments, it changed a lot for us creatively and allowed us to focus more on capturing a genuine moment rather than recording a flawless take."

Bob Sizoo shot the video, and its VHS style perfectly mirrors the analogue aesthetic that drives Feng Suave forwards.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Elsa Groener

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.