femme collective's Elkka Drops New Track 'Talkin'

Rising producer Elkka has shared powerful, percussive new track 'Talkin'.

The electronic artist founded femme collective, a union of multi-disciplinary artists aiming to champion female-identifying talent in the UK.

Her own work is part of this dynamic, with Elkka evading definitions, introducing fresh ideas at every turn.

There's a strict dancefloor element running through incoming EP 'Full Circle' though, and this is evident on lead cut 'Talkin'.

The stuttering percussive style underpins songwriting that nods towards left-R&B, while comparisons could be made to, say, Jesse Lanza or even DJ Koze.

A fascinating opening gambit, you can tune in below.

