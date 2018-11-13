Fekky Shares New 'All The Smoke'

UK rapper Fekky has shared the video for his new single 'All The Smoke'.

With deep roots in grime but an inquisitive sense of creativity, Fekky is busy building something unique.

New mixtape '4LIFE' drops on September 27th, and the previews are coming thick and fast.

Bold new single 'All The Smoke' is online now, a song that relishes in personal and aesthetic freedom.

Fekky goes behind the camera to direct the full video, and the full package is about embracing freedom and independence.

He explains: "'All The Smoke' is about our attitude to life and being free to say and feel what you want. There’s so much pressure these days for us all to watch what we say and do, and sometimes we all need to break free of that energy and say it as it is."

Tune in now.

