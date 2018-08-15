Fekky Launches New Label F MUSIC

Fekky has launched his own label F MUSIC with new single 'One More Time'.

The rapper released his debut album on Island Records last year, and while he enjoyed the experience Fekky is now ready to grab his independence.

New label F MUSIC is live now, with the head honcho leading from the front on vital new single 'One More Time'.

Online now, it's a spicy summer smash, a biting slice of UK rap that features some assistance from Runtown.

He explains: “I wanted to be independent and take control of my future. When I was signed my future was in other people’s hands. I’ve always been a boss from young.”

“F MUSIC will be the new Bad Boy, the new YMCMB, the new Roc-A-Fella. I want to bring art and lifestyle together because I feel like I am lifestyle and I am art. It’s time to create a movement of like-minded people. Empower your Team, Empower yourself, F MUSIC Baby.”

