FEET Share Indie Blaster 'Busy Waiting'

North London based FEET return with new single 'Busy Waiting'.
The group settled into a shared flat as 2019 drew to a close, little knowing the impact the coming year would have.
Living around each other 24/7, FEET have solidified into a real unit - as they put it, "like a hive mind".
New EP 'Walking Machine' is out on August 6th, brought to the world via the kind folks at Nice Swan Records.
'Busy Waiting' - the third single to be pulled from the EP - is a sign of their unity, and it's a compact indie burner.
A distilled blast of indie rock thrills, 'Busy Waiting' is packed with nervous energy.
A single about “trying to capture that frustration of waiting for somebody to get a move on,” explains frontman George, it plays with tension and release.
Says the frontman: “As a professional faffer myself, it was quite easy to slip into both of those roles for the writing and I'm chuffed with the amount of tension we've squeezed into a relatively short track”.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Percy Walker-Smith
- - -