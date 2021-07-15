FEET Share Indie Blaster 'Busy Waiting'

North London based FEET return with new single 'Busy Waiting'.

The group settled into a shared flat as 2019 drew to a close, little knowing the impact the coming year would have.

Living around each other 24/7, FEET have solidified into a real unit - as they put it, "like a hive mind".

New EP 'Walking Machine' is out on August 6th, brought to the world via the kind folks at Nice Swan Records.

'Busy Waiting' - the third single to be pulled from the EP - is a sign of their unity, and it's a compact indie burner.

A distilled blast of indie rock thrills, 'Busy Waiting' is packed with nervous energy.

A single about “trying to capture that frustration of waiting for somebody to get a move on,” explains frontman George, it plays with tension and release.

Says the frontman: “As a professional faffer myself, it was quite easy to slip into both of those roles for the writing and I'm chuffed with the amount of tension we've squeezed into a relatively short track”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Percy Walker-Smith

