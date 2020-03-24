FEET Share A Loving Cover Of All-Time Classic 'Everybody's Talkin'

FEET are lying low for the time being.

The indie all-stars had a riotous summer planned, particularly to celebrate their excellent debut album 'What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham'.

Currently locked away, FEET have been sharing curious live sessions with fans, off piste takes on old favourites and new cuts.

Live From The FEET Flat is turning into a must-watch, with their eccentric humour and delicious musicianship combining to great effect.

We're able to share a neat new cover, with FEET tackling the Harry Nilsson favourite 'Everybody's Talkin'.

It's a fun re-working, with the band clearly enjoying every single second of the performance - that said, there's a subtle reverence at work, too.

FEET comment...

“It may be the greatest song ever written. Nillson’s rendition slaps beyond hard in Midnight Cowboy, RIP the great man”.

Tune in now.

