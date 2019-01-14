FEELS Search For Identity On New Track 'Awful Need'

FEELS are constantly reaching out.

A band whose primary desire is to communicate, each song feels like the opening comments in a conversation.

New album 'Post Earth' will be released on February 22nd through Wichita, following sessions with US underground legend Tim Green.

It's a bold new offering, one that will be backed with a full batch of British shows this March.

New song 'Awful Need' is quietly anthemic, the jagged songwriting belying a message of understanding.

Talking about the track, the band’s Shannon Lay said: “'Awful Need' is about our search for identity, it is a journey we will be on all our lives; but it is also a reminder that we do not have to be defined by those things. We are always learning to shed what no longer benefits us, we are building on the grave of useless thought. Who you are does not need a title, a label, you are simply and perfectly you.”

We're able to premiere the video, an exploration of the "outer world" each of us creates for our own lives. The band added:

“The music video for 'Awful Need' explores the outer world we have created for ourselves. There are many angles to observe a person, some are shocking, some are beautiful, some we will never get to see. You are never finished discovering new aspects of yourself.”

Watch it now.

Catch FEELS at the following shows:

March

7 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

8 Manchester Yes

9 Glasgow Nice & Sleazy

10 Leeds Headrow House

11 London Moth Club

12 Margate Elsewhere

