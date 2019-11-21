Febueder Entrance With Poignant New Single 'Wolseley'

English duo Febueder have shared their entrancing new single 'Wolseley' - tune in now.

The pair are based in Ascot, with their sonic lab producing a series of four exceptional EPs, each one escaping categorisation.

New single 'Wolseley' continues this zig-zag path, and it's highly organic feel - from rumbling percussion to flurries of brass - is designed in a highly unique way.

The vocals move between choral chant and freakish incantation, while the lyrics speak of a hidden poignancy: “Where was I to make mistakes for the patient’s fate / For heavens sake resent my haste I was already late...”

Vocalist Samuel Keysell explains:

“I think about my mother, about being younger and resenting myself for not doing anything about the illness which resulted in her death. Being so young you can't do anything about that, but it's still a hardship I carry with me.”

A striking and imaginative piece of music, Febueder's ability to side-step the rules makes them so captivating.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.