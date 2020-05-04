Febueder Deliver Eerie New Single 'When You Speak To Mingus'

The Ascot-hailing avant-indie outfit make a foray into the depths of jazz, drawing inspiration from the legendary American jazz musician Charles Mingus.

Febueder’s Kieran Godfrey took to mastering the Saxaflute: a hybrid formed of a saxophone mouthpiece attached to a bamboo flute. The staccato sounds of Godfrey’s blunders are intended to sound like a swan being bludgeoned to death, creating a disturbingly urgent soundscape.

Speaking on the track, Godfrey explains, “I aimed to interpret a howling ferocity in cuffs, a tornado of sound amalgamating. The unsparingly sparse lyrics: "If you have to ring his neck, if you have to watch your step, I will carry it with me" - we can feel unrestrained aggression but carry the guilt of resentment, it’s atavistic when antagonised to retaliate.”

The hand-painted stop motion music video created by his counterpart Samuel Keysell is a beautiful, but confrontational reminder of the song’s dark origins.

“This is something I've been working on for two years,” he says. “The video is about slavery, about animal capture. We both became obsessed by The Circus, and then later, Swans. But I hate animating now. It's kind of apt that I was killing them within the scenes.”

Words: Sophie Walker

