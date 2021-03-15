"F*ck You And Your Gentification!" Enny Really Goes There On 'Same Old'

South London force Enny has shared her ew single 'Same Old'.

The rising artist ended 2020 on a high, with her single 'Peng Black Girls' becoming an anthem.

Jorja Smith hopped on the the remix - a decision that sparked a discourse of its own - but Enny brings it back home on her new release.

With her debut EP incoming, Enny added a gospel element to 'Same Old', a song which states not everything that glitters is actually gold.

Contrasting her experiences in relationships with a broader societal sweep, she exclaims: "F*ck you and your gentrification!"

'Same Old' is a song about South London, the experiences of Black communities, and the commonalities that run through those narratives, while never surrendering to the darkness.

She comments: “There are so many beautiful moments and feelings attached to this track from the moment it was created and I hope that anyone that listens to it is able to experience that energy when they hear it."

Photo Credit: Timothy Spear

