FAYYE Grapples With Fortune On 'Devil's Game'

Rising London songwriter FAYYE has shared her new single 'Devil's Game'.

The release is part of an incoming four track EP, a sign of her blossoming aesthetic ambitions.

A classically trained pianist and vocalist, she honed her material at legendary London open mic nights, such as Harrisons and Sessions 58.

Using her material - and these experiences - as a salve for anxiety, FAYYE has found that creating music in such an open, honest fashion has had a profound impact on her life.

New single 'Devil's Game' echoes this process, the result of recording sessions at an intimate space in Stoke Newington.

There's a folk edge to it - we can hear elements of Sandy Denny or Laura Marling, even - while the melodies reflect aspects of FAYYE's Greek heritage.

Pointed and poignant, the surging pop undertones put us in mind of Bat For Lashes, or perhaps London Grammar.

A song about casting fortune to the wind, grappling with desire, ambitious, and the invisible barriers around you, 'Devil's Game' is a real triumph.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.