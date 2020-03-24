Faye Webster's 'In A Good Way' Is A Piece Of Magic

American artist Faye Webster returns with new single 'In A Good Way'.

The songwriter's 2019 album 'Atlanta Millionaires Club' was utterly divine, somehow matching Southern hip-hop elements to opaque Americana.

A gorgeous listen, it's now followed by the one off, stand alone single 'In A Good Way'.

Out now, its slow moving grace deftly builds on the palette of her previous LP, while adding some refreshingly new ideas.

The visuals were directed by Hunter Airheart, with the clip seeming to build an entirely distinct world.

Tune in now.

