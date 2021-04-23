Faye Webster Announces New Album 'I Know I'm Funny haha'

Atlanta songwriter Faye Webster has laid out plans for new album 'I Know I'm Funny haha'.

The artist's pan-genre approach makes her impossible to place, but Faye Webster's expert lyrical touch allows her music to have succinct impact.

Her 2017 debut album was followed by 2019 effort 'Atlanta Millionaires Club', which became a breakout moment for her.

New album 'I Know I'm Funny haha' finds the songwriter moving into new ground, and it's due for release on June 25th via Secretly Canadian.

New single 'Cheers' is online now, a track Faye Webster says "has always felt like a standout from the record to me..."

She says: "It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once".

Matt Swinsky directs the clip, which features Faye alongside Atlanta’s dirt bike scene king SIG and the Real Bike Life Only riders.

The director comments: “I’ve known SIG and the bike life guys for many years now. If cameras were not present these guys are still riding for their own enjoyment. People love what they do and yet there are still many people who are so quick to judge and label them in a hateful way. Everyone of them that I’ve met has been kind, welcoming and hospitable to us so that inspires me to continue documenting them the best I can”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

