Faye Webster Announces 'Car Therapy Sessions' EP

Faye Webster will release her new EP 'Car Therapy Sessions' on April 29th.

The project stems from a visit to London in 2018, with Faye Webster walking around a strange city, listening back to early mixes of her material.

Fantasising about re-recording those songs with an orchestra, this passing daydream has now become a reality.

Out on April 29th, 'Car Therapy Sessions' features new and re-imagined songs by Faye Webster, backed by a full orchestra.

The title track 'Car Therapy' is online now, and the sweeping arrangement is coupled to a fascinating video directed by Sean Valdivieso and edited by hbaCreate.

A glimpse into her methodologies, it features Faye alongside a full orchestra, conducted by Trey Pollard.

Faye Webster comments: “I have a vivid memory of walking around London in 2018 listening to a mix of Jonny, which I had just written. I remember thinking 'I want to perform this song with an orchestra'. I truly have had my heart set on it since then, always talking about it and figuring out how or when to make it happen...”

“I chose these songs mostly for them being some of my favorites but also thinking about how different they would sound with an orchestra. Especially Cheers, I feel like that's the one song people wouldn't think I would choose but that's exactly why I did. Trey also made all the arrangements so that they start off playing songs of mine that I didn't end up choosing, which I thought was brilliant.”

