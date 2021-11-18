FAUZIA Announces New Show And Installation

As part of Southbank Centre's Purcell Sessions, East London DJ and producer FAUZIA brings forth her alchemical approach to audiovisual art with a live show and installation, retelling and reclaiming Somali history.

Expect performance picks from previous projects; 'Fragments', 'Are You Hoping For A Miracle' and 'Time', releases skewing the barometers of transatlantic club-generated sounds, but also a prelude to her new era in the form of new music.

FAUZIA will be joined by Somali funk outfit Dur-Dur band for the evening performance. The live show takes place December 11th at 8pm.

The interactive installation will also run during the day.

For tickets and more info, click here.

