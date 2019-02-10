Fauness Shares New Song 'Soon There Will Be No Summer'

London multi-disciplinary artist Fauness has shared drifting new song 'Soon There Will Be No Summer'.

The rising force delivered her debut EP 'Toxic Femininity' around this time last year, and she's set to follow this with follow up EP ‘Lashes In A Landfill’.

Due out shortly, the EP is trailed by a wonderfully sensual new song dedicated to the turning of the season.

The song was penned on a hot July evening in London, and it's languid melancholy is reminiscent of those hazy nights in the capital.

Out now, 'Soon There Will Be No Summer' comes equipped with a video shot and directed by Aya Al-Shalchi.

The video acts as a love letter to London's green spaces, with Fauness commenting:

“We wanted to capture the particular energy of the city's parks and nature reserves, environments that are simultaneously toxic yet teeming with wildlife: rats, buddleia, pigeons, and waterfowl...”

Tune in now.

