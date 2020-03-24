Fatima Yamaha Details New Album 'Spontaneous Order'

Dutch producer Fatima Yamaha will release new album 'Spontaneous Order' later this year.

The synth boffin released his seminal track 'What's A Girl To Do?' back in 2004, and it embarked on a long, strange journey to wider acclaim 10 years later.

2015's 'Imaginary Lines' was an acclaimed full length, and the Dutch artist is now ready to return.

New album 'Spontaneous Order' lands later this year n Magnetron Music, an Autumn release to spice up lockdown.

A smattering of live shows have been confirmed, too, with new music incoming from Fatima Yamaha .

'Spontaneous Order' will be released this Autumn.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.