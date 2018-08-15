Fatima Details New Album 'And Yet It's All Love'

Fatima is set to release new album 'And Yet It's All Love' on September 28th.

The singer's soulful 2014 debut was a real charmer, an endlessly creative, flexible journey that fused club culture with R&B vocals.

New album 'And Yet It's All Love' follows a short smattering of live shows, and will be released through the always on-point Eglo Records.

Out on September 28th, Fatima's new record boasts a stellar cast, with guest producers including Purist, Mndsgn, Flako, JD Reid, and more.

Here's the tracklisting:

*1. Only (prod. Purist)

*2. May I (prod Purist)

3. Dang (prod Mndsgn)

4. Westside (prod. Flako)

5. Attention Span Of A Cookie (prod. Flako)

6. I See Faces In Everything (prod. Flako)

7. Take It All ft. Roc Marciano (prod. Purist)

8. Somebody Else (prod. JD. Reid)

9. Caught In A Lie (prod Flako)

10. Waltz (prod. Flako)

11. So Rite (prod. Swarvy)

12. Movie (prod. Freckles Pecan)

13. Note To Self (prod. Taz Arnold)

14. And Yet It's All Love (prod Kirkis)

*Exclusive To Vinyl Only

