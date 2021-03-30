Fatima Al Qadiri Announces New Album 'Medieval Femme'

Fatima Al Qadiri will release new album 'Medieval Femme' on May 14th.

The producer's work is rich in depth and possibility, with her album 'Shaneer' representing a breakthrough of sorts.

Since then, Fatima has embarked on a number of different creative projects, before the machinery for 'Medieval Femme' began to align.

Out on May 14th the record is a song suite inspired by classical poems written by Arab women, typically work that evoke a sense of the sublime or otherworldly.

Lead track 'Malaak' is online now, and it finds Fatima Al Qadiri exploring the metaphor of an Islamic garden, a simulated daydream that presents a liminal state existing between depression and desire.

As always with her work, it's a gorgeous listen, a multi-faceted gem that takes time to fully absorb and explore.

Check out 'Malaak' below.

Tracklisting:

1. Medieval Femme

2. A Certain Concubine

3. Sheba

4. Vanity

5. Stolen Kiss of a Succubus

6. Golden

7. Qasmuna (Dreaming)

8. Malaak

9. Tasakuba

10. Zandaq

Photo Credit: Lane Stewart

