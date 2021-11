Father John Misty is teasing new material.

The songwriter's last studio album 'God's Favourite Customer' was released in 2018, but he's been far from silent.

The 'Anthem +3' EP kept momentum moving, alongside a Bandcamp live collection and a pair of singles - 'To S' and 'To R'.

This new clip follows a string of West Coast shows, and while it's definitely mysterious it does seem to point to something fresh from the songwriter.

Check it out below.