Father John Misty Shares Live Album 'Off-Key In Hamburg'

Father John Misty has shared his new live album 'Off-Key In Hamburg' in full.

The songwriter hit Hamburg's stunning Elbphilharmonie last summer, playing a memorable show on August 8th.

Working with his touring band and the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt, a full live recording was made of the show.

Out now, 'Off-Key In Hamburg' is available to download on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going towards MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Check it out now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/off-key-in-hamburg-2" href="http://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/off-key-in-hamburg-2">Off-Key In Hamburg by FATHER JOHN MISTY</a>

