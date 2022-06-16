Father John Misty Shares Lana Del Rey's Cover Of 'Buddy's Rendezvous'

Father John Misty has shared Lana Del Rey's cover of 'Buddy's Rendezvous'.

The track appears in the forthcoming box set of Father John Misty’s new album 'Chloë and the Next Century', attached to an exclusive seven inch vinyl.

Out now digitally, it finds Lana Del Rey offering her take on Father John Misty's songcraft.

The arrangement is different, but the atmosphere feels curiously reminiscent - it's a solo Lana vocal, until some breathy Misty notes at the end.

Emma Elizabeth Tillman directs the video, and she comments:

'Buddy’s Rendezvous' is a world unto itself. It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song. An unnamed man (played by Craig Stark), fresh out of jail and down on his luck makes his way across the fractured landscape of Los Angeles to meet his daughter (played by Arrow DeWilde).

All the while he is beset by memories of a more innocent time. Despite her hesitance, his daughter and her boyfriend (played by Gilbert Trejo) agree to meet her father and find moments of sadness and sparks of tenderness in the connection made.

Although the video and the song can be considered love letters to Los Angeles, the themes are universal. Disappointments, regrets, forgiveness, tenderness, perseverance, and love. The incredible performances by Arrow, Craig, Gilbert, and David Haley all coalesce to bring this vision to life.

Cinematography by James Wall on 16mm evokes the down and out feeling of L.A., merging past and present. This video could not have been accomplished without the talent of producer Bria Little and creative director and editor Jonathan King.

