Fat Pablo's 'Percolator' Is An Expansive Psych Gem

Dublin's Fat Pablo are a unique part of the city's cultural tapestry.

A collection of six wayward souls, their psychedelic sound has resulted in some choice gigs, sparking word of mouth hype.

For a while like the Flying Dutchman - rarely sighted, unless in myth - the passing few months have provided some sense of focus and intensity for the group.

New material has followed, including their striking new single 'Percolator' which airs for the first time on Clash.

There's a sense of dislocation running through the song, from the lyrics down to the effects draped across the guitars.

It's a slightly numbed feel, with elements of charred noise within the track contrasted with that subtle vocal.

Fat Pablo comment: "'Percolator' explores a sense of detachment from reality, alienation from the world around you, and that feeling of anxiety deep in your bones..."

Tune in now.

