Farrah Raises The Bar With Future Soul Burner 'Under Pressure'

Farrah was raised in London, but she was always aware of her Iranian heritage.

It's something she's never shied away from, allowing the melodies she heard at family parties to filter into her music.

With her soulful approach Farrah has been in continual demand as a top-line vocalist, working with some stellar dance producers.

Each session was an experience, something she filed away, and utilised in her own songwriting, building her own voice.

Debut single 'Making Do' was an explosive introduction, a piece of future-minded R&B given huge support by Jamz Supernova.

Follow up 'Under Pressure' builds on this, with the chrome finish of the sonics working alongside the crystalline structure of the song itself.

Sparse but emphatically suggestive, 'Under Pressure' is the work of a vocalist in supreme control of her art, pushing it in a highly personal direction.

There's a lot more to come from Farrah in 2019, but right now we're delighted to be able to share 'Under Pressure'.

