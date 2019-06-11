FARR Reach For The Future With 'Technicolour'

Trans-Atlantic two-piece FARR have shared the video for their new single 'Technicolour'.

The duo span an entire ocean, with the essentially LA rooted project consisting of vocalist Romeo and UK producer Linden Jay.

Working on their new album is almost complete, and the last song to be finished for the record is the latest to be unveiled.

Out now, 'Technicolour' is about growing to be frustrated with the chaos of the world right now, and reaching towards something different.

It's about breaching the monochrome to reach for the neon, to let your own life be soaked in colour.

R&B drenched songwriting with an immersive sense of electro-soul, Romeo describes it as:

"I'd been feeling fed up with the sad way I was seeing the world, which unfortunately I feel like a lot of us can identify with right now. I wanted to write something to make sense of it all."

"I was reaching for hope, reaching for a vividly coloured future rather than this grey cloud I felt I was sitting in."

Tune in now.

