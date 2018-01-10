Farao Shares Beautiful New Single 'Truthsayer'

Farao never wanted to move in a straight line.

An artist driven by a passionate commitment to her music, new album 'Pure-O' feels like an about-turn from her stellar debut, using some of the same touchstones but in a different way.

Out now, Farao plays London's Sebright Arms tomorrow - October 17th - with fans set to find a confident, lucid, outgoing artist.

New single 'Truthsayer' is a case in point. A song about evolution, ageing, and the acceptance of impermanence, it marries this to perpetually shifting electronics.

Rooted in Farao's shifting sense of identity, 'Truthsayer' seems to find something universal in addressing the self.

She explains: "'Truthsayer' is about how getting older feels like an expanding experience instead of a linear one – growing out of your old self and becoming a better person by accepting impermanence."

Tune in now.

Catch Farao at London's Sebright Arms on October 17th.

Photo Credit: Chris Filippini

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.