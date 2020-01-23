Far Caspian's 'Warning Sign' Is A Dreamy Lo-Fi Bop

Far Caspian returns with new single 'Warning Sign'.

The songwriter's first release in six months, it's a dreamily infectious return, containing elements of Ben Gibbard's work as The Postal Service.

The lo-fi sonics add an element of the humane to Far Caspian's songwriting, while the potent pop elements recall seminal Swedish types The Radio Dept.

SOMO adds backing vocals, wisps of sound that drift longingly into the ether. Far Caspian comments...

"This is the first track that I've put out since March so I've been really keen to get something released. I have a load of demos that were more 'Far Caspian' but decided to go with this one as it felt like a step in a different direction and although that terrifies me I think it's good to be out of my comfort zone! I've started getting really into The Postal Service and other 2000's bands like The Radio Dept. who incorporate a lot of electronic elements into their production as well as bringing in a female vocal."

"I recently met Sophia Mohan (SOMO) via Instagram who sang on the track with me and it's the first time I've collaborated with another singer. Before I had even asked her I wrote the song with the idea to have a second vocal in mind and it was nice for it to work out so easily."

He continues: "The track itself is basically about being in that part of a relationship where it should probably end but you're holding onto it and the feelings that come along with that. Feeling like you're saying the wrong thing all the time."

Tune in now.

