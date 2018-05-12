Far Caspian Share Dreamy New Single 'Conversations'

Leeds group Far Caspian have shared wonderful new single 'Conversations'.

The three-piece released their 'Between Days' EP last year, showcasing a dreamy, bittersweet sound.

Cast in shades of monochrome, the band's songwriting receives an injection of colour on their brand new offering.

New single 'Conversations' is online now, and it adds an 80s sweep to their indie bops - think The Cure's pop phase, New Order, or even aspects of the Pet Shop Boys.

The band's Joel Johnston says:

“The first EP was about being stuck and not really having an idea of how to fix it, whereas this EP is about breaking out and enjoying your 20's and trying to figure out the process that comes with it. We've always loved 80's bands and we wanted to get more of that influence in our sound. This whole EP definitely explores that more.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jeff Barnett

