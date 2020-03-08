Fans Voice Fears For Preditah

Following some worrying posts on social media...
Robin Murray
News
06 · 08 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 06 · 08 · 2020
0

Fans are reaching out to UK producer Preditah after some worrying social media posts.

The beat maker has worked on a number of different projects, supplying production work for some of the best in the game.

Working with everyone from Wiley to Rudimental, his own work is also highly rated in both UKG and grime.

Earlier today (August 6th) Preditah began posting some worrying videos to Instagram, appearing to be in some distress.

The producer seemed to believe he was the King of Zambia, and that he was being held hostage in Cairo in fear for his life.

Figures from underground music and broadcasting began voicing their concerns:

Much love and respect to Preditah - get well soon.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Preditah
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next