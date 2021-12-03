Famous Share Riveting New Synth Punk Single 'Stars'

London risers Famous have shared their new single 'Stars'.

Out now, it's the latest preview from their new EP 'The Valley' which lands on May 28th.

Word is already out on the trio, who have sold out two socially distanced London shows at the historic 100 Club.

'Stars' is a taut piece of synth punk that melds together oddball pop elements and DIY touches.

A song that reaches out towards the light, it feels right for spring, and the faint shoots of optimism we see around us.

The band's Jack Merrett says: “"Stars was recorded in London in September 2020. It’s a song about hope. It was written for my family and my friends."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Maxwell Granger

