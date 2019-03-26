Family Time's 'The Grand Collide' Is An Other-Worldly Delight

Rising duo Family Time have shared their other-worldly new single 'The Grand Collide'.

A kind of London-via-Spain-via-Mallorca fairytale, the origins of Family Time are almost beyond belief.

Skipping out of city life for the Balearic island, the two mischievous minds behind Family Time concocted a scheme in which they performed as a covers band around the island - in actual fact, the 'covers' were their own original songs.

New release 'The Grand Collide' is the second track to emerge from this stockpile, with its opaque arrangement and fantastical lyric, constantly reaching beyond the group's limitations.

There are shades of 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' in its peculiar unreality, but as ever Family Time as a Mediterranean twist.

Tune in now.

