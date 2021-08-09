Family Time Share Flamboyant Return 'New Positions'

Spanish duo Family Time have shared their new single 'New Positions'.

The pair's 2019 album 'The Great Abismo' had an operatic flair, and since then the group have knuckled down to work at their Berlin studio.

Perennial outsiders, the Spanish pairing article life in the German capitol, while blasting those experiences into another dimension.

'New Positions' launches a fresh chapter, with Family Time set to play two debauched UK shows this winter.

Hitting London's Moth Club on December 7th, and Manchester's Castle Hotel on December 8th, 'New Positions' will soundtrack their theatrical return to UK soil.

A bubbly, colourful piece of extra-dimensional pop music, you can check it out below.

