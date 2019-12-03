False Advertising Bite Hard With 'Influenza'

False Advertising initially formed more as an experiment, a group of people who simply wanted to see what would happen when they ventured into a rehearsal room.

Initially a project pursued more for fun than conviction, something quickly took hold, propelling them forwards.

This version of the band broke down amid conflicting aims, but the experiences helped False Advertising re-group, and re-state their aims.

“No one was aware of what we were doing. We were doing it completely of our own volition and essentially in secret,” explains drummer Chris Warr. “That helped us find something more unique. So much has been done in guitar music over the past 80 years, we felt like we weren’t going to bring anything fresh or new to the table unless we really went on a journey of creativity with no pressure.”

After this, they moved fast. The three-piece are Radio 1 Rock Show regulars, and with the likes of Tom Robinson and Steve Lamacq hammering them at 6Music it's clear that momentum is behind them.

New album 'Brainfreeze' lands on November 8th, the end point in the initial phase of False Advertising's taut rock plan.

Ahead of this, we're able to share biting new single 'Influenza', and it's grimy but stark and stylish video.

The band's Jen Hingley explains...

The whole album is about the idea of self indulgence. People can ruin other people’s lives by acting in their own self interests, you can find yourself acting out as a coping mechanism, warp things out of shape by overthinking or obsessing over them, or need to seek comfort and reassurance when overwhelmed.

The artwork in the video and on the album is an attempt at showing something nice that eventually gets ruined due to some sort of external pressure. 'Influenza' is about attempting cope with some pretty extreme circumstances in a way that ends up being self destructive, so destroying stuff and going to a dilapidated warehouse kinda made sense.

Watch it now.

Catch False Advertising at the following shows:

November

9 Manchester Fairfield Social Club

10 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

11 Newcastle Head Of Steam

12 Liverpool Phase One

13 Leeds Key Club

14 Glasgow King Tuts

16 Cardiff The Big Top

17 Bristol Crofters Rights

19 Brighton The Prince Albert

20 Tunbridge Wells The Forum

