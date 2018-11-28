Falmouth Riser Hockeysmith Shares 'Tears At My Age'

Hockeysmith has shared new song 'Tears At My Age', the title track of her incoming EP.

The Falmouth riser blends glitchy electronics with lucid R&B textures, assembling fractal elements of club tropes.

New EP 'Tears At My Age' will be released on January 25th, with the south coast artist sharing the title track ahead of this.

In the words of Hockeysmith the track is "one for the girls out there and their tears for undeserving boys..."

A piece about introspection and self-discovery, there's a privacy to Hockeysmith's sound that almost defies description.

Subtle and striking, you can tune in now.

