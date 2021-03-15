Falle Nioke, sir Was Combine On Ultra-Chilled Track 'Rain'

Falle Nioke and sir Was combine on new single 'Rain'.

The two met at PRAH Studios in Margate, and within minutes had begun making music together.

A partnership that worked from the off, the pair's collaborative EP 'Marasi' will be released on April 30th.

New single 'Rain' is an ultra-chilled piece of music, with the plaintive electronics of sir Was interweaving with Falle's evocative vocal.

A multi-lingual experience, 'Rain' is sung in Malenki and Fulani - in all, Falle Nioke speaks a total of seven languages.

He comments: "In Africa even if you are very poor you can go to the village chief and ask him for a bit of land to farm so you can feed yourself or even start a business. But the rain is so important. In Africa there are still places that, without the rain, people and animals will starve. People pray to the higher power for the rain as it’s so important for survival. This song is about that life."

Rooted in an African proverb, 'Rain' reaches out towards the universal - it's a beautiful experience.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Player

