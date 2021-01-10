Falle Nioke, Ghost Culture Up The Temperature With 'Ayekouma'

Falle Nioke and Ghost Culture unite on new single 'Ayekouma'.

Ghost Culture's crystalline electronics permeate the track, with the ever-evolving rhythmic engine honing in on Falle's West African roots.

Out now, 'Ayekouma' is a real culture clash, with the two spirits perfectly enmeshed on something that would work in the club or on the radio.

Part of their incoming EP - it's called 'Badiare', out November 5th - the song literally means 'talk'.

"I wrote this song to express my feelings about destiny," explains Falle."That in this life not everyone is going to like you. Some will, some won’t, but we shouldn’t worry about that as we are all here to live our life. We have a destiny that no man can change. We must all follow our different paths as we all have a reason for being."

Tune in now.

Charlotte Player