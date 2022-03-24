Fake Turins Hit Remarkable Heights With 'Parcel Duchamp'

North London outfit Fake Turins are a unique proposition.

Informed by Arthur Russell style avant disco - think early 80s NYC loft house vibes - there's also something brilliantly English about their ad hoc pop constructions.

A group whose physical appeal is matched to something plaintive, and bittersweet, Fake Turins have a tendency to turn each show into a transformative event.

Hitting London's Electrowerkz last week, Fake Turins - to coin a phrase - blew the bloody doors off, revelling in a Spring-like sense of abandon.

New single 'Parcel Duchamp' comes at exactly the right time, combining an exquisite pun with some deeply unconventional songwriting.

Frontman Dominic Rose labels the song "absurdist" in tone On Parcel Duchamp, Dominic Rose says: "The track itself is an absurdist tale of identity - the feeling that comes from staring at yourself in the mirror for too long. From acknowledging all incarnations of you and how ridiculous that is to reconcile with the one now staring back at you. It works as a Dadaist story of self, how we are formed from collected ideas and borrowed ideologies that stay unquestioned until that moment we lose ourselves in our own reflection."

A truly multi-faceted piece of music, 'Parcel Duchamps' feels like the entry point into Fake Turins' extraordinary world.

Rollo Smallcombe directs the video, which airs first through Clash -

Photo Credit: Mars Washington

