Fake Laugh Returns, Shares 'If You Don't Wanna Know'

Fake Laugh has shared breezy new lo-fi guitar pop nugget 'If You Don't Wanna Know' - tune in now.

The rising artist - real name Kamran Khan - has a fine line in astute jangle pop, matching hazy melodies to lyrics that speak of the inner workings of the heart.

Set to support Gengahr on their upcoming UK tour, Fake Laugh will release new album 'Dining Alone' on March 13th.

New song 'If You Don't Wanna Know' is online now, and it's an attempt to lean towards fleeting moments of gentle serenity.

"People spend a lot of time worrying about issues of all sorts of shapes and sizes," he explains. "This song attempts to capture those serene moments, when none of your doubts or concerns are anywhere to be seen. I often feel at my most content and carefree when travelling somewhere, so the song is also a bit of an ode to being on the move."

"Musically, the song has some pretty surprising sounds, but I think elements like the orchestra-hits and classical guitar solos add to the vibe of the song. Was truly having some fun with this one, so I hope other people will too."

Neatly unfurling in a gentle, un-affecting way, you can check it out now.

Catch Fake Laugh supporting Gengahr at the following shows:

February

13 Manchester Band On The Wall

14 Sheffield Brudenell Social Club

16 Glasgow King Tuts

17 Dublin The Sound House

19 Bristol The Fleece

20 Brighton Patterns

21 London EartH

