Facebook Set To Allow Artists To Charge For Live Streams

Facebook has introduced sweeping changes to its streaming system.

The past few weeks have seen the landscape of live music changed completely, with venues forced to shutter across the country.

As a result, performances via live stream - both on Instagram and Facebook - have become increasingly popular for artists and promoters.

Now Facebook has confirmed it will overhaul Facebook Live, allowing artists to charge fans for access.

It's a logical move on all accounts, although the social media giant has yet to confirm further details, or a launch date.

Find out more HERE.

