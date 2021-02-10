Fable's 'Orbiting' Is A Soulful Slomo Burner

Brighton's Fable has a deftness of touch that is just devastating.

Dreamy alt-pop with a soulful vibe, there are shades of blissful down tempo electronics in her seductive arrangements.

New single 'Orbiting' distills her potent elixir to a fine essence, with its beguiling sense of sonics flowing out of the speakers.

Out now, it's a truly gorgeous single, one that taps into her own unique experiences while smothering these in layers of beauty.

Matt Hutchings directs the CGI video, which touches on some of the lyrical themes Fable discusses in the song.

With observations on lockdown and isolation, it's a touching watch, with Fable's CGI avatar making her way through an imposing city.

Fable explains: "I wanted the video to capture a sense of the past year of lockdown, with the audience strapped to the camera rails being led through a series of rooms and corridors, transitioning to the next space through a screen and given a feeling of captivity and apathy, but with a connection."

"Each room is a social/political commentary on some of the inadvertent suffering the lockdown has caused, such as domestic violence and the isolation of the elderly. I also wanted to comment on the world being viewed through the lens of social media, and the echo chamber of algorithmic opinion, by having the side characters in helmets with screen visors."

"Matt and I worked together closely on the look and feel of the animated world; we wanted to subvert the preconceptions of a 3D animation and clash it with dystopian themes that you wouldn't expect to be explored in that medium."

Working with Fable's instructions, Matt Hutchings was able to blend her vision with his techniques. He comments:

"We decided to adopt an animated CG art style for the video, introducing a high contrast, neon-lit aesthetic to help sell the gritty theme of the song. A challenge we had to overcome was animating the faces of all of the side characters, so the solution was to place helmets on all of them, removing their identity, and thus bolstering that sense of alienation whilst overcoming a technical hurdle."

"I felt it would be a nice idea to bookend the video by having the Fable character end up detained back in the â€˜asylumâ€™ from the start of the video, almost promoting the idea that this is an endless cycle - â€˜orbitingâ€™, so to speak."

Check it out now.

