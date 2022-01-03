Ezra Furman's 'Point Me Toward The Real' Is Framed By Urgency

Ezra Furman has shared her new single 'Point Me Towards The Real'.

The new release is Ezra's first blast of solo material since 2019, but she's been a virtual ever-present since then.

Soundtracking the hugely successful Netflix show Sex Education, Ezra Furman is also a 6Music regular, and a family person, too.

New single 'Point Me Towards The Real' finds that balance between urgency and its ballad-like structure, with the soothing horns sitting alongside her strident vocal.

“Cut me loose, cut me loose,” Furman cries, joined by Shannon Lay and Debbie Neigher on backing vocals.

Produced by John Congleton, you can check out the new single below.

