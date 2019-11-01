Ezra Furman To Soundtrack New Netflix Drama

Ezra Furman is set to soundtrack new Netflix drama Sex Education.

The series follows British teenager Otis, whose divorced parents (including X Files‘ Gillian Anderson) are both sex therapists - resulting in him being rather dysfunctional.

Otis, along his friend Maeve (Emma Mackey), then sets up an unauthorised sex therapy clinic in their high school for their fellow students.

Ezra has crafted the soundtrack, while the songwriter and his band also appear in one episode. He comments:

"I am honoured that they asked us to do the soundtrack and I am psyched to see the whole show (I’ve just seen some clips they sent me). It was very fun to work on and I’m very grateful to everyone who worked on the show and helped me be a part of it."

"Oh and the band and I got to be in one of the episodes! Filmed in Wales in August just before doing some touring in Europe. We’re the band at the school dance and we look great. There’s a little glimpse of us at some point in the trailer." "Anyway… super excited to watch some TV for which I MADE THE SOUNDTRACK. Fingers crossed for it to get released as its own soundtrack album but we’ll have to just wait and see on that one."

Here's a trailer...

Sex Education airs on January 11th.

