Ezra Furman Shares EP For Sex Education Season Three

Ezra Furman has shared a new EP of music crafted for Sex Education season three.

The songwriter has a long-time association with the Netflix show, crafting new music for each season.

Appearing in Season One's penultimate prom, Ezra Furman was tapped up to craft something new for season three.

Freshly hatched on Netflix, the new season features some brand new music, which Ezra has just shared on Bandcamp.

“The release of this show feels like a triumph. There were so many obstacles to making art during the pandemic,” she comments. “Nonetheless, my three bandmates and I found a way, in late summer 2020, to collaborate with Oli [Julian] and the Sex Education team, partly in person and partly across long distances, to play a small part in making another season of a great, original, and vital TV show.”

“I’m proud of this music and I feel so lucky to be involved in Sex Education. Now let’s all watch and root for the queers.”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://ezrafurman.bandcamp.com/album/sex-education-songs-from-season-3" href="https://ezrafurman.bandcamp.com/album/sex-education-songs-from-season-3">Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 by Ezra Furman</a>

- - -